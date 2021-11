Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade men’s basketball team fell 52-38 to No. 1 Lubbock Christian on Saturday at McCabe Gym.

Zach McIntire was the lone player in double figures for the Silverswords (2-4) with 15 points. Aamer Muhammad scored 15 points to lead the Chaps (7-0).

Vulcans come up short against Nanooks

Donald McHenry’s 20 points were not enough to lead the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team to a win on Saturday, as the Vulcans fell 76-67 against Alaska Fairbanks in Anchorage, Alaska.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones added 15 points for the Vulcans (4-2), who also got 11 points from Jamie Strong and 10 from Darren Williams. Coleman Sparling had a game-high 18 points to lead the Nanooks (3-2).