CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Utah vs. Eastern Illinois, noon; Gonzaga at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. MONDAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I playoffs: Quarterfinals—Pearl City/Farrington winner vs. Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser/Campbell winner at Moanalua, to follow; matches at Moanalua High. Also, McKinley/Waianae winner vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Nanakuli/Kalani winner at Kapolei, to follow; matches at Kapolei High. OIA girls Division II playoffs: Semifinals—Waialua/Roosevelt winner vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m; Kailua/Radford winner at Kalaheo, to follow; matches at Kalaheo High Previous Story Television and radio - Nov. 28, 2021