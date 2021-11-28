Rainbow Wahine volleyball team celebrates despite 5-set loss to UC Santa Barbara
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii seniors Brooke Van Sickle, Sky Williams, and Janelle Gong pose for a photo after being honored on Saturday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner put a kill past UC Santa Barbara’s Tallulah Froley on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fans performed the wave during the second set of the match between Hawaii and UC Santa Barbara at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle runs through the tunnel during senior night festivities.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree