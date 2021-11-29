comscore Off the News: Better COVID-19 data needed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Better COVID-19 data needed

  • Today
  • Updated 1:39 a.m.

A note for those Hawaii residents who obsessively watch the state COVID-19 data dashboard: Lately it hasn’t been all that useful. Health Director Libby Char acknowledged on Friday that the case count that day was low because of a disruption in the data feed. Read more

