Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Better COVID-19 data needed

Today

Updated 1:39 a.m.

A note for those Hawaii residents who obsessively watch the state COVID-19 data dashboard: Lately it hasn't been all that useful.

Health Director Libby Char acknowledged on Friday that the case count that day was low because of a disruption in the data feed.

Further, she said, some vaccine providers have counted some boosters as first doses because the patient got their primary doses elsewhere.

Like many officials, Char said Hawaii is in "a good place" — but given recent instances of lagging case counts, a clearer reading is needed from accurate data.

Visit your kupuna, but be safe

On balance, it's definitely good that federal COVID-19 guidelines have eased for long-term care homes and similar facilities, to finally restore in-person visits and to allow outings by residents from these settings.

That enables a world of positives for kupuna, many of whom have suffered depression, anxiety or cognitive decline due to lack of in-person contact with loved ones.

Still, with the coronavirus circulating — and now, the worrisome omicron variant spreading from South Africa — make sure the hugs and visits are done with vigilance: with masking, good hand hygiene and other protective protocols.