comscore Hanauma Bay to require online payments for nonresidents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hanauma Bay to require online payments for nonresidents

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 12 Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve starting Wednesday will require online reservations for nonresidents, including online payment of $25 per person, plus a 2.35% service fee for paying online.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 12

    Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve starting Wednesday will require online reservations for nonresidents, including online payment of $25 per person, plus a 2.35% service fee for paying online.

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Wednesday will begin requiring non-Hawaii residents, ages 13 and up, to confirm their reservations with an online fee. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: October 18 – October 22, 2021

Scroll Up