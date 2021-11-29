Hawaii’s oldest residential program to treat substance abuse is moving
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:21 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the “big dorm” for men at Sand Island Treatment Center’s current site.
Above, is the former Army chapel at Sand Island Treatment Center that was converted into a recreation room used for classes and dining for the residents.
Above, Sand Island Treatment Center’s new home on Kaaahi Street in Iwilei is behind the Institute for Human Services’ homeless family shelter. The center had to move from its current 53-bed location next to the city’s Sand Island wastewater treatment plant so the city can expand and address violations of the federal Clean Water Act.
Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu paused Wednesday as the sun broke through the clouds at the start of a blessing for the Sand Island Treatment Center’s new Kaaahi Street site. The center is moving to a site behind the Institute for Human Services’ homeless family shelter to make room for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment facility on Sand Island.