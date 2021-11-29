comscore Hawaii’s oldest residential program to treat substance abuse is moving | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s oldest residential program to treat substance abuse is moving

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the “big dorm” for men at Sand Island Treatment Center’s current site.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, is the former Army chapel at Sand Island Treatment Center that was converted into a recreation room used for classes and dining for the residents.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Sand Island Treatment Center’s new home on Kaaahi Street in Iwilei is behind the Institute for Human Services’ homeless family shelter. The center had to move from its current 53-bed location next to the city’s Sand Island wastewater treatment plant so the city can expand and address violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu paused Wednesday as the sun broke through the clouds at the start of a blessing for the Sand Island Treatment Center’s new Kaaahi Street site. The center is moving to a site behind the Institute for Human Services’ homeless family shelter to make room for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment facility on Sand Island.

A new chapter for Hawaii’s original residential substance abuse treatment program begins Tuesday when Sand Island Treatment Center relocates to its second site in its 60-year history, behind the Institute for Human Services’ homeless family shelter in Iwilei. Read more

