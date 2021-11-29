New $377 million car rental facility at Honolulu airport opens Wednesday
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:15 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Honolulu Consolidated Rental Car Facility, or CONRAC, at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will house 4,500 cars under one roof. Above, the second-floor deck where some of the rental car agencies’ check-in offices are located.
Above, workers Sunday prepared the upper deck for Wednesday’s opening.
The new Honolulu Consolidated Rental Car Facility, or CONRAC, at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport cost $377 million and is the last major planned project for the Honolulu airport under the $2.6 billion statewide airport modernization project. Above, a view of the escalator area between the rental car parking decks.