Curtis Murayama: Farrington was no ka oi on this day, don’t you forget it
By Curtis Murayama cmurayama@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:12 p.m.
At top is the article written by Becker the day after the 1965 game.
Members of the 1965 Farrington team gathered, along with writer Jim Becker, during the 50th anniversary of that graduating class in 2016 at the Honolulu Country Club. They are, front row from left, Gordon Hunter, Tom Collier, Stan Cadiente, Jim Becker and Tom Gushiken. Back row are Henry Dela Cruz, Joe Gomes, Aulii and Harry Pacarro and Horace Todd.