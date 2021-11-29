comscore Vulcans men’s basketball team loses late to Seawolves | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Vulcans men’s basketball team loses late to Seawolves

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

The No. 19 Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team wrapped up a three-game road trip with a third straight loss after a tight 100-97 overtime loss to Alaska Anchorage. Read more

Hawaii falls in Rainbow Wahine Showdown final

