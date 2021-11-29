Vulcans men’s basketball team loses late to Seawolves

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The No. 19 Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team wrapped up a three-game road trip with a third straight loss after a tight 100-97 overtime loss to Alaska Anchorage. Read more

The Vulcans (4-3) and the Seawolves (5-2) battled closely throughout the game. After trailing by one point at halftime, UH Hilo put itself in prime position to take control in the second half, running out to a six-point lead. Alaska Anchorage stormed back to retake the lead in the final 5 1/2 minutes of regulation.

Down two with 14 seconds to play, Vulcan Donald McHenry knocked down a bucket in the paint to force an 88-88 tie and send the game to overtime.

The tight contest continued into the overtime period, with the lead trading hands five times. The Seawolves took the lead for good at the 1:32 mark in overtime, but the Vulcans continued to threaten. Alaska Anchorage fended the Vulcans off, scoring six of the final eight points to seal the 100-97 win.

Hawaii Hilo will begin conference play Friday against Concordia Irvine at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.