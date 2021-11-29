Hawaii football team proud of its finish with Saturday’s 38-14 victory over Wyoming
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
RHIANNA GELHART / WYOMING TRIBUNE EAGLE
Hawaii’s Solo Vaipulu celebrated after a Rainbow Warrior touchdown during Saturday’s win over Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree