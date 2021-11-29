NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Team was on a bye this week.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted three times for a net average of 43.7 yards against the Bucs. He placed two boots inside the 20.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Recovered a fumble at the Patriots’ 42 just before half against the Titans.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Recorded two assisted tackles against the Broncos.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was not on the active game-day roster against the Broncos.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Recorded six solo tackles and one assist against the Jets. He also had a sack for a loss of nine yards, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was active against the Chargers.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded three solo tackles, a sack for a loss of seven yards, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry and a pass defensed against the Buccaneers.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Converted on both extra-point kicks against the Jets. He missed a 55-yard field goal wide left and also handled kickoffs.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was called for two holding penalties against the Giants.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Got in for two plays and scored on a 3-yard run against the Cowboys. He totalled two carries for four yards.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was 27 of 31 for 230 yards with a touchdown and a passer rating of 108.3 against the Panthers.