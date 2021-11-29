Sports NFL Islanders Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Team was on a bye this week. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted three times for a net average of 43.7 yards against the Bucs. He placed two boots inside the 20. >> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Recovered a fumble at the Patriots’ 42 just before half against the Titans. FARRINGTON >> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Recorded two assisted tackles against the Broncos. KAHUKU >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was not on the active game-day roster against the Broncos. KAMEHAMEHA >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Recorded six solo tackles and one assist against the Jets. He also had a sack for a loss of nine yards, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. LEILEHUA >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was active against the Chargers. PUNAHOU >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded three solo tackles, a sack for a loss of seven yards, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry and a pass defensed against the Buccaneers. >> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Converted on both extra-point kicks against the Jets. He missed a 55-yard field goal wide left and also handled kickoffs. SAINT LOUIS >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was called for two holding penalties against the Giants. >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Got in for two plays and scored on a 3-yard run against the Cowboys. He totalled two carries for four yards. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was 27 of 31 for 230 yards with a touchdown and a passer rating of 108.3 against the Panthers. Previous Story Hawaii falls in Rainbow Wahine Showdown final