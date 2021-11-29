Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls Division I playoffs: Quarterfinals—Farrington vs. Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser at Moanalua, to follow; matches at Moanalua High. Also, Waianae vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani at Kapolei, to follow; matches at Kapolei High.

OIA girls Division II playoffs: Semifinals—Roosevelt vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m; Radford at Kalaheo, to follow; matches at Kalaheo High.

TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls Division I playoffs: Semifinals—Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.; Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, to follow; matches at Moanalua High; Also, 5th-place semifinals—Match 6 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 5:30 p.m.; Match 8 loser vs. Match 7 loser, to follow; matches at Pearl City High.