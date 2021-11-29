Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:44 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I playoffs: Quarterfinals—Farrington vs. Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser at Moanalua, to follow; matches at Moanalua High. Also, Waianae vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani at Kapolei, to follow; matches at Kapolei High. OIA girls Division II playoffs: Semifinals—Roosevelt vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m; Radford at Kalaheo, to follow; matches at Kalaheo High. TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I playoffs: Semifinals—Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.; Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, to follow; matches at Moanalua High; Also, 5th-place semifinals—Match 6 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 5:30 p.m.; Match 8 loser vs. Match 7 loser, to follow; matches at Pearl City High. Previous Story Vulcans men’s basketball team loses late to Seawolves Next Story Television and radio - Nov. 29, 2021