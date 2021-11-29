Wahine outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle excited to be headed close to home for NCAA Tournament first round
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:09 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
With technical difficulties with the ESPNU feed, the Wahine gathered and watched the NCAA selection show on their phones. Amber Igiede raised a fist when it was announced UH drew Mississippi State in the first round.