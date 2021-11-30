comscore Açaí what you did there | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Açaí what you did there

  • By Ginger Keller
  • Today
  • Updated 4:06 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY HI CRAVINGS

    Crave this HI Cravings’ signature bowl ($5.75-$14.50) includes vegan açaí granola, raw honey, strawberry, banana, pineapple, watermelon and grapes.

  • PHOTO COURTESY HI CRAVINGS

    Signature bowl ($5.75 -$14.50)

  • PHOTO COURTESY HI CRAVINGS

    Native bowl ($5.75 -$14.50)

  • PHOTO COURTESY HI CRAVINGS

    Bliss bowl with Mauka Blend ($5.75-$14.50, plus $3) *Price ranges depend on size ordered

Running the smoothie bowl game is HI Cravings, a food truck that’s best known for its açaí offerings. Read more

Previous Story
This classic french dish gets a fun twist

Scroll Up