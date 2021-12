Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Named after its mascot Lani Moo, Meadow Gold recently launched Lani Moo Chocolate Milk, which is locally made in the business’s manufacturing facility in Hilo. The product hit retailers’ shelves in gallons the week of Nov. 14 and in half gallons the week of Nov. 21.

The new Lani Moo product will be the only locally made chocolate milk in the state. Lani Moo Chocolate Milk by Meadow Gold is made with Grade A whole milk and provides 8 grams of protein with every serving. It’s also made with premium cocoa and is a source of calcium and vitamin D. Lani Moo Chocolate Milk does not use any high fructose corn syrup.

“Continuing to focus on local manufacturing is part of our core vision at Meadow Gold,” states Bahman Sadeghi, manager mem ber of Meadow Gold.

Meadow Gold will also be launching a line of plant-based beverages using local ingredients in 2022.

Gimme some sugar

IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in North America, is opening its 100th location this holiday season at Ala Moana Center. At more than 18,000 square feet, this will be the company’s second-largest candy department store in the world.

The brand, known for its innovative sweets and novelty products, will provide guests with an indulgent escape from everyday life. Customers can satisfy their cravings for fan-favorite brands like Nerds, Skittles, Starbursts and more.

To celebrate its first Hawaii store, exclusive IT’SUGAR products will be available, including a Hawaii gummy bear box, chocolate bars, Sour Patch Kids Hawaii shirts and a pineapple candle.

Customers can look forward to separate entrances for branded Oreo and Sour Patch Kid shops; international candy sections; a customized Sour Patch Kid graffiti wall; and more.

“My dream has been realized a second time,” states Jeff Rubin, IT’SUGAR founder and CEO. “I am so excited to open a second candy department store and we look forward to immersing the people of Hawaii into the world of IT’SUGAR.”

Festive soufflés and holiday treats

Located in Kakaako at 400 Keawe St. No. 107, Sun Tea Mix recently reopened to the public for dine-in service and just launched its holiday menu items.

The team introduces special flavors every holiday season. Customers can enjoy treats like Christmas yogurt made with avocado, strawberry yogurt and whipped cream, along with festive soufflé pancakes with cream cheese sauce and reindeer icing. Other new drinks include strawberry latte with panna cotta, Phoenix oolong milk tea, mango tea, Oreo snowcap milk tea, strawberry snowcap smoothie and white peach oolong milk tea.

Pa-rum-pumpum-pum

Ko Hana Distillers, the makers of Ko Hana Hawaiian Agricole Rum, is offering a variety of unique local goods this holiday season. Starting Black Friday weekend, Ko Hana will sell its mystery black boxes — back by popular demand — which contain at least one of the business’s award-winning rums, in addition to a surprise collection of goods from local brands. The actual value of each mystery box is guaranteed to exceed the cost of purchase.

Just in time for holiday shopping, a limited run of Ko Hana’s exclusive koa wood-aged rum will also be available. Ko Hana Koa shows notes of honeysuckle, vanilla blossom, mace and cinnamon on the nose; caramel, butterscotch, leather and dried figs on the palate; and cacao, praline and a buttery mouthfeel on the finish.

