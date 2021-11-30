Season’s Eatings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Leaving out cookies and milk for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve is a staple in many American households. However, not every country around the world offers these specific treats for St. Nick. Read more

Leaving out cookies and milk for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve is a staple in many American households. However, not every country around the world offers these specific treats for St. Nick.

In honor of National Cookie Day coming up on Dec. 4, we did a deep dive into this longstanding tradition. Check out what the following countries do on Christmas Eve — and with all these treats, Santa and his helpers are sure to stay well-fed.

Ireland

In Ireland, it’s not uncommon to drink Guinness — especially during the holidays — so of course, it’s expected that Santa would want a stout as well. Some families leave a pint of Guinness instead of a glass of milk for old St. Nick, along with mince pie or Christmas pudding (a dessert made with raisins, spices and molasses).

Australia

Similar to the Irish tradition, Aussies leave out beer — not specifically Guinness — for Santa. Christmas occurs during the summer in Australia, so it’s completely logical to leave a cold one for Santa.

Argentina

Instead of leaving special treats for Santa, children in Argentina leave hay and water for his horses (not reindeer).

Christmas goes on until Jan. 6 in Argentina, and Jan. 5 is known as Three Kings Day.

Children in this country believe Santa will fill their shoes with gifts if they leave them outside.

Chile

Children in Chile leave pan de pascua — sweet bread with dried fruits and candied ginger — for Viejo Pascuero (translated to Old Man Christmas), as Santa Claus is called in this country. This isn’t your typical fruit cake, though — it’s flavored with rum.

England

In England, Santa can often enjoy a nightcap left out for him on Christmas Eve — it’s usually a glass of sherry. This is believed to be the official post-dinner celebratory drink, and sometimes, Santa even scores a mince pie along with it.

Netherlands

In many European countries, children believe Santa has horses instead of reindeer. In the Netherlands, children leave food — usually carrots and hay — outside for the horses instead of milk and cookies for Santa.

France

In France, children leave biscuits for Pere Noel (Santa Claus) and carrots for his reindeer. The carrots are left in shoes, in hopes that Santa will exchange them for toys and treats.

Germany

Instead of leaving out food for Santa, children in Germany write letters to Christkind, the Christmas angel. These letters are decorated and left overnight for the angel, who leaves gifts in their place.

Russia

Russia celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7, and children leave out shots of vodka for Santa to enjoy. “Sleigh all day” just got a new meaning.

Denmark

Instead of leaving out milk and cookies for Santa, children in Denmark leave out something for the mischievous elves that are rumored to live in the attics. Households often leave out a bowl of risengrod, which is similar to rice pudding, in hopes that the elves will be in good spirits and leave the family alone during the holidays.

Italy

In Italy, Santa is known as Babbo Natale, and children leave him tangerines and glasses of wine.

Japan

While Christmas isn’t a huge deal in Japan, many Japanese celebrate by ordering Kentucky Fried Chicken. Since the mid-1980s, life-size Colonel Sanders statues dressed as Santa Claus have encouraged fried chicken sales.

Eating fried chicken for Christmas evolved as a tradition in Japan after KFC launched its “Kentucky for Christmas” campaign in 1974 with festive party buckets of fried chicken. The campaign showcased eating KFC as the authentic, American way to celebrate the holiday. Even though that wasn’t 100% true, it’s still custom in Japan to eat fried chicken on Christmas.

While Santa doesn’t get any specific treats on Christmas Eve, if he’s lucky, he might get tasty bits of golden, fried chicken that the Japanese leave for him.

Oahu has many local bakeries that have special Christmas flavors. Check out the following treats this holiday season:

A Cake Life

Whether you want mini cookie kits ($15) or a full-sized gingerbread house kit ($53), A Cake Life has a variety of options. Order via the business’ website (shop.acakelife.com) and pickup is at the bakery’s storefront (2320 S. King St.). To learn more, call 808-542-0131 or email info@ acakelife.com.

Big Island Candies

Big Island Candies’ cinnamon white-dipped cookies ($18.50 at Ala Moana Center store) are a hot commodity this holiday season, and they’re available while supplies last. These macadamia nut shortbread cookies are dipped in a creamy white coating sprinkled with cinnamon flecks.

Honolulu Cookie Co.

Enjoy seasonal flavors like peppermint macadamia, white chocolate pumpkin, dark chocolate peppermint macadamia and white chocolate ginger spice. Festive boxes are available in a variety of sizes. Visit honolulucookie.com for more info.