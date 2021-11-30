comscore Season's Eatings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Season’s Eatings

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:30 p.m.
  • MINCE PIE PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/MOVING MOMENT
  • SHERRY WINE PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/NIGEL MONCKTON
  • PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/UROS PETROVIC
  • PHOTO COURTESY A CAKE LIFE
  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • PHOTO COURTESY HONOLULU COOKIE CO.

Leaving out cookies and milk for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve is a staple in many American households. However, not every country around the world offers these specific treats for St. Nick. Read more

Previous Story
The inside counts

Scroll Up