Think of these as a Chinese version of a burrito. The recipe makes use of bean curd skins as a wrapper around an intriguing filling of vegetables, including baby corn and chayote squash.

Find bean curd skins frozen in Chinatown markets; a common brand is Hong Kong Ming Lee Food Factory, sold in 1-pound bags containing eight extra-large round sheets. This recipe requires half of a bag.

Tofu Skin Wraps

Ingredients:

• 3 sheets fresh bean curd skin, thawed

• Vegetable oil, for pan-frying

Ingredients for filling:

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 10 dried shiitake mushrooms, softened in warm water and sliced

• 1/2 large carrot, sliced

• 1 (8-ounce) can baby corn, drained and sliced

• 2 stalks celery, sliced

• 1 medium chayote squash, peeled and sliced

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon pepper

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon mushroom powder (optional)

Directions:

Cut bean curd skins in quarters; set aside.

For filling: Heat oil in a skillet. Add vegetables; stir-fry until soft. Toss with seasonings.

Place filling along the wide end of a bean curd skin. Fold in the sides and roll up toward the pointed end. Use up all the skins and filling to make 12 rolls. Heat more vegetable oil in skillet or wok and shallow fry until rolls are brown on both sides.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 150 calories, 10 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 14 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.