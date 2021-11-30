Totally hook’d on this pan roast spot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Lobster sliders ($25) are meaty, and served in taro rolls with chips on the side.
The big cheese A grilled cheese sandwich ($12) is served with a cup of the pan roast sauce for dipping.
The seafood combo ($29) features shrimp, clams, lump crab meat and scallops. You can customize any pan roast with more shellfish add-ons.
A kamaboko dip appetizer ($12) is a homestyle addition to the table.
Pan roasts are made in stationary levered pots that tilt to drain contents into a shallow bowl. The water faucets allow the pots to be washed between each preparation. Ingredients are brought to a boil before the seasoned tomato base is added.