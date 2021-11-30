State program seeks to support, motivate youth in Waianae
By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro, left, kumu Isaiah Burch, 16-year-old student Remedy Kahaleua and Director of Alternative Learning Kristy Nishimura worked Monday in the loi at the Ka‘ala Cultural Learning Center in Waianae.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kristy Nishimura, right, director of the Department of Education’s alternative learning programs, received a stick Monday symbolizing the education and knowledge received at the Ka‘ala Cultural Learning Center in Waianae.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Students, educators and guests performed the morning protocol Monday prior to the start of their day at the Papahana ‘o Kaiona Alternative Learning Program at the Ka‘ala Cultural Learning Center in Waianae.