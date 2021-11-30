comscore Tech View: Apple decision could open ‘right to repair’ floodgates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tech View: Apple decision could open ‘right to repair’ floodgates

  • By John Agsalud
  • Today
  11:24 p.m.

Last week Apple surprisingly announced that it will facilitate “do it yourself” repairs for Mac computers and iPhones. Consumers and independent tech shops will soon be able to order genuine replacement parts and manuals. Read more

