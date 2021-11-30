comscore Hawaii basketball team wraps up road trip at Santa Clara | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii basketball team wraps up road trip at Santa Clara

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii basketball team’s no-excuse tour continues with today’s road game against Santa Clara at Leavey Center. Read more

Previous Story
Braves pick up former All-Star, Kauai High grad Kirby Yates for bullpen

Scroll Up