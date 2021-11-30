Kahuku heads into playoffs as a solid No. 1 in football poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku collected 10 of 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday.

Coach Sterling Carvalho’s squad leap-frogged Saint Louis on Nov. 1 and has remained at the top of the rankings for five weeks in a row. Kahuku is 6-0 after a 49-23 win over No. 5 Campbell to close the OIA Open Division regular season.

The Top 10 is status quo with one position switch. Waianae moved up to No. 9. The Seariders will play Kahuku in a semifinal matchup on Friday. The home team, Kahuku, does not have a playable field due to renovations. A new site has not been announced yet.

Mililani is scheduled to host Campbell in the other OIA Open semifinal. Mililani’s regular-season finale against Farrington on Friday was canceled due to a major light outage.

No. 8 Lahainaluna (5-0) defeated Maui 26-9 and will meet Baldwin (1-3) on Saturday for the MIL D-I title.

Unbeaten Konawaena (5-0) dropped to No. 10 despite a 55-19 playoff win over Keaau. The Wildcats will host Hilo (4-1) on Friday in the BIIF D-I championship game.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Nov. 29, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points last week’s ranking

1. Kahuku (10) (6-0, 6-0 OIA Open) 118 1

> def. No. 5 Campbell 49-23

> next: vs. Waianae, Friday

2. Saint Louis (2) (5-3, 2-2 ILH Open) 110 2

> bye

> next: bye

3. Mililani (4-1, 4-1 OIA Open) 91 3

> vs. Farrington, cancelled due to light outage

> next: vs. Campbell, Saturday

4. Kamehameha (3-3, 3-1 ILH Open) 77 4

5. Campbell (4-2, 4-2 OIA Open) 63 5

> lost to No. 1 Kahuku 49-23

> next: at Mililani, Saturday

6. ‘Iolani (9-0, 5-0 ILH D-I/D-II) 57 6

> bye

> next: at Radford

7. Punahou (1-4, 1-4 ILH Open) 44 7

8. Lahainaluna (5-0, 5-0 MIL) 38 8

> def. Maui 26-9

> next: vs. Baldwin, Saturday

9. Waianae (3-3, 3-3 OIA Open) 23 10

> bye

> next: vs. Kahuku, Friday

10. Konawaena (5-0, 5-0 BIIF) 18 9

> def. Keaau 55-19

> vs. Hilo, Friday

Also receiving votes: Moanalua 9, Kaiser 6, Kapaa 4, Aiea 1, Kapolei 1.