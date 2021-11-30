comscore Kahuku heads into playoffs as a solid No. 1 in football poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kahuku heads into playoffs as a solid No. 1 in football poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Kahuku collected 10 of 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday. Read more

Braves pick up former All-Star, Kauai High grad Kirby Yates for bullpen

