comscore Mililani cross country champ Zola O’Donnell is outwardly congenial but fiercely driven internally | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani cross country champ Zola O’Donnell is outwardly congenial but fiercely driven internally

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani cross country runner Zola O’Donnell remained unbeaten this season by winning the OIA individual title on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Behind the young woman who enjoys baking banana bread and watching “The Great British Baking Show” is a fierce competitor her coach calls a “silent killer.” Read more

