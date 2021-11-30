comscore Mililani sweeps Farrington, faces Moanalua in OIA volleyball semifinal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani sweeps Farrington, faces Moanalua in OIA volleyball semifinal

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani’s Rheana Deen-Jackson was up to the challenge against Farrington’s Mila Aiwohi on Monday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mililani’s Rheana Deen-Jackson was up to the challenge against Farrington’s Mila Aiwohi on Monday.

Jaelyn Tang and Aria Miller pounded eight kills apiece as Mililani swept Farrington 25-16, 25-10, 25-18 on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the OIA Division I girls volleyball playoffs. Read more

Previous Story
Braves pick up former All-Star, Kauai High grad Kirby Yates for bullpen

Scroll Up