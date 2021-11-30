Mililani sweeps Farrington, faces Moanalua in OIA volleyball semifinal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jaelyn Tang and Aria Miller pounded eight kills apiece as Mililani swept Farrington 25-16, 25-10, 25-18 on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the OIA Division I girls volleyball playoffs. Read more

Jaelyn Tang and Aria Miller pounded eight kills apiece as Mililani swept Farrington 25-16, 25-10, 25-18 on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the OIA Division I girls volleyball playoffs.

With the win at Moanalua’s gym, the Lady Trojans earned one of the league’s six state tournament berths. Mililani (10-1), winner of six consecutive matches, will play Moanalua in the semifinal round today. Na Menehune swept Kaiser on Monday.

Under coach Val Crabbe, Mililani won the OIA title in 2011, ’13, ’18 and ’19. The ’20 season was canceled due to the pandemic. The Lady Trojans’ only loss this season was to Kapolei on Nov. 1.

“We feel like we have nothing to lose,” Tang said. “Playing when you have nothing to lose, that’s when you play with your heart and that’s when we play our best.”

Mililani’s balanced attack included Alexis Rodrigues, who had seven kills. Anae Asuncion has 28 assists. The Trojans dominated with their serve, finishing with 10 aces. Miller had four aces and Rodrigues tallied three.

Middle Rheana Deen-Jackson had three kills and dominated the second set with four blocks.

Alyssa Kamealoha and Aleejah Sunia each had seven kills for Farrington (9-4), the third-place team in the East. Mila Aiwohi dished 13 assists. The Lady Governors had two aces.

In the first set, Rodrigues drilled six kills and Tang had five. Mililani jumped to an 11-4 lead, but Farrington got an ace by Aiwohi and got within 13-11.

The Govs couldn’t stop Rodrigues, who sparked a 12-5 run to close the opening set.

Mililani scored the first eight points of the second game. LC Nakagawa and Miller each had two aces as the Trojans coasted to a 2-0 lead in the match.

Farrington had its only lead when Tang opened the third set with a service error. A resilient back row kept the Govs close. Raylani Maika’s kill tied it at 12. A kill by Kamealoha moments later tied it at 14.

From there, Mililani took control. Miller accumulated five kills and an ace in the final set.

“Overall, we could’ve done better today,” Rodrigues said. “Very inconsistent for sure. We have to lessen our errors if we want to make it to championships. That will definitely change for tomorrow.”

Moanalua 3, Kaiser 0

Na Menehune secured a state-tournament berth with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-11 sweep of Kaiser.

Moanalua (11-0), the top seed in the OIA East, will play Mililani in the 5:30 p.m. semifinal today at Na Menehune’s gym.

Kaiser will battle Farrington today at Pearl City’s gym. That 5:30 p.m. consolation-bracket match will determine one of the OIA’s six state-tourney berths.