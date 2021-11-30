Punahou still unanimous No. 1 in girls volleyball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou gathered all 10 first-place votes for a second consecutive week in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 on Monday. Read more

Punahou gathered all 10 first-place votes for a second consecutive week in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 on Monday.

The ILH champion has now been atop the rankings for four weeks in a row since surpassing Kamehameha on Nov. 8. Punahou (10-2) has been idle from game action since defeating No. 2 Kamehameha for the ILH championship on Nov. 20.

The rest of the coaches and media poll is status quo with no position changes.

Baldwin has sealed a state-tournament berth and is now 10-0 in Maui Interscholastic League action.

University outlasted Le Jardin last week to win the ILH Division II crown. The Jr. ’Bows (10-4) remained at No. 8 in the rankings.

The OIA D-I and D-II playoffs resume this week. Monday’s quarterfinal winners will earn state-tournament berths. The New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball Division I State Championships are on Dec. 6 and 9-11, with regional sites at Moanalua and McKinley. The final will be played at Blaisdell Center.

The D-II state tourney will be Dec. 8-11, with early rounds at Kaimuki and Waipahu. The final will be played at Blaisdell Center.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top Ten

Nov. 29, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points last week’s ranking

1. Punahou (10) (10-2, 7-2 ILH) 100 1

> bye

2. Kamehameha (8-5, 6-3 ILH) 90 2

> bye

3. ‘Iolani (6-6, 5-4 ILH) 77 3

4. Moanalua (10-0 OIA) 72 4

> bye

> next: vs. Kaiser, Monday

5. Kapolei (10-0 OIA West) 58 5

> bye

> vs. Kalani, Monday

6. Kahuku (9-1 OIA East) 50 6

> bye

> vs. Waianae, Monday

7. Baldwin (10-0 MIL) 38 7

> def. Maui 24-26, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23, 15-7

8. University (10-4, 5-3 ILH D-II) 31 8

> def. No. 9 Le Jardin 25-20, 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, 15-7

9. Le Jardin (9-4, 6-2 ILH D-II) 15 9

> lost to No. 8 University 25-20, 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, 15-7

10. Kamehameha-Hawaii (5-0 BIIF) 13 10

> bye

Also receiving votes: Mililani 3, Seabury Hall 2, Hana 1.