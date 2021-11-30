Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls Division I playoffs: Semifinals—Mililani vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kalani/Kapolei winner, to follow; matches at Moanalua High; Also, 5th-place semifinals—Kaiser vs. Farrington, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani/Kapolei loser vs. Waianae, to follow; matches at Pearl City High.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

BOWLING

OIA: Individual and Team Championships, time TBA, at Schofield Bowl.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls Division I playoffs: Third-place—Match 12 loser vs. Match 11 loser, to follow Division II match, at Farrington High. Fifth-place—Match 10 winner vs. Match 9 winner, to follow Division II match or 5:30 p.m. IF NO DIVISION II match, at Kapolei High.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA

Girls’ D-I Quarterfinals

Mililani def. Farrington 25-16, 25-10,

25-18

Kahuku def. Waianae 16-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10

Moanalua def. Kaiser 25-22, 25-22, 25-11

Girls’ D-II Semifinals

Leilehua def. Roosevelt 25-22, 25-11,

25-16

Kalaheo def. Radford 26-24, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15

BIIF

Girls’ DII Quarterfinals

Hawaii Prep def. Honokaa 25-10, 25-13, 25-17

College Women

AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Louisville (63) 1599 28-0 1

2. Texas (1) 1531 24-1 2

3. Pittsburgh 1445 26-3 3

4. Wisconsin 1371 25-3 5

5. BYU 1341 28-1 4

6. Baylor 1229 20-5 7

7. Kentucky 1206 24-4 8

8. Purdue 1152 23-6 6

9. Ohio State 1063 25-5 9

10. Nebraska 1044 21-7 11

11. Minnesota 1000 19-8 10

12. Washington 931 24-4 12

13. Georgia Tech 833 23-5 14

14. UCLA 746 23-5 13

15. Penn State 662 20-10 15

16. Utah 572 21-8 17

17. Western Kentucky 555 27-1 16

18. Stanford 509 18-10 18

19. Oregon 466 22-8 19

20. Creighton 376 30-3 22

21. Florida 337 20-8 20

22. Washington State 299 18-11 21

23. Mississippi State 189 25-5 24

24. Miami (FL) 115 23-4 NR

25. Pepperdine 94 22-5 25

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Illinois 70; San Diego 21; Marquette 14; Michigan 10; Tennessee 7; Rice 4.

Dropped Out: Illinois 23

Tennis

OIA Soft Tennis PostSeason Doubles Tourney

Saturday

At McKinley High

Girls

1. Rozelyn Dizon / Kira Tobita (MIL)

2. Kayli Higa / Dawn Nakamaru (KLN)

3. Tansy Graves / McAllister Graves (MIL)

4. Dallas Lee / Aline Masaki (MIL)

Boys

1. Kelsen Martinez / Brandon Law (MOA)

2. Reyn Terao / Logan Yonemori (MIL)

3. Ryley Chang / Bryson Shibuya (MIL)

4. Jared Takita-Robins/Nick Andrade (MIL)

DAVIS CUP WORLD GROUP

FINALS

Quarterfinals

Monday; At Turin, Italy

Croatia 2, Italy 1

Singles

Borna Gojo, Croatia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3-6, 7-7, 6-3

Doubles

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-3, 6-4