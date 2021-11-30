Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:18 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I playoffs: Semifinals—Mililani vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kalani/Kapolei winner, to follow; matches at Moanalua High; Also, 5th-place semifinals—Kaiser vs. Farrington, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani/Kapolei loser vs. Waianae, to follow; matches at Pearl City High. WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe gym. PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe gym. BOWLING OIA: Individual and Team Championships, time TBA, at Schofield Bowl. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I playoffs: Third-place—Match 12 loser vs. Match 11 loser, to follow Division II match, at Farrington High. Fifth-place—Match 10 winner vs. Match 9 winner, to follow Division II match or 5:30 p.m. IF NO DIVISION II match, at Kapolei High. VOLLEYBALL OIA Girls’ D-I Quarterfinals Mililani def. Farrington 25-16, 25-10, 25-18 Kahuku def. Waianae 16-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10 Moanalua def. Kaiser 25-22, 25-22, 25-11 Girls’ D-II Semifinals Leilehua def. Roosevelt 25-22, 25-11, 25-16 Kalaheo def. Radford 26-24, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15 BIIF Girls’ DII Quarterfinals Hawaii Prep def. Honokaa 25-10, 25-13, 25-17 College Women AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll Record Pts Prv 1. Louisville (63) 1599 28-0 1 2. Texas (1) 1531 24-1 2 3. Pittsburgh 1445 26-3 3 4. Wisconsin 1371 25-3 5 5. BYU 1341 28-1 4 6. Baylor 1229 20-5 7 7. Kentucky 1206 24-4 8 8. Purdue 1152 23-6 6 9. Ohio State 1063 25-5 9 10. Nebraska 1044 21-7 11 11. Minnesota 1000 19-8 10 12. Washington 931 24-4 12 13. Georgia Tech 833 23-5 14 14. UCLA 746 23-5 13 15. Penn State 662 20-10 15 16. Utah 572 21-8 17 17. Western Kentucky 555 27-1 16 18. Stanford 509 18-10 18 19. Oregon 466 22-8 19 20. Creighton 376 30-3 22 21. Florida 337 20-8 20 22. Washington State 299 18-11 21 23. Mississippi State 189 25-5 24 24. Miami (FL) 115 23-4 NR 25. Pepperdine 94 22-5 25 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Illinois 70; San Diego 21; Marquette 14; Michigan 10; Tennessee 7; Rice 4. Dropped Out: Illinois 23 Tennis OIA Soft Tennis PostSeason Doubles Tourney Saturday At McKinley High Girls 1. Rozelyn Dizon / Kira Tobita (MIL) 2. Kayli Higa / Dawn Nakamaru (KLN) 3. Tansy Graves / McAllister Graves (MIL) 4. Dallas Lee / Aline Masaki (MIL) Boys 1. Kelsen Martinez / Brandon Law (MOA) 2. Reyn Terao / Logan Yonemori (MIL) 3. Ryley Chang / Bryson Shibuya (MIL) 4. Jared Takita-Robins/Nick Andrade (MIL) DAVIS CUP WORLD GROUP FINALS Quarterfinals Monday; At Turin, Italy Croatia 2, Italy 1 Singles Borna Gojo, Croatia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2. Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3-6, 7-7, 6-3 Doubles Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-3, 6-4 Previous Story Mililani sweeps Farrington, faces Moanalua in OIA volleyball semifinal Next Story Television and radio - Nov. 30, 2021