Column: Being an event planner during COVID
Column: Being an event planner during COVID

  • By Mona Hirata-Sung
  • Today
  • Updated 6:46 p.m.
  • Mona Hirata-Sung is co-founder of neu events, an event planning company.

Planning a wedding or large event can sometimes be stressful, but add a global pandemic to the mix and it becomes a real challenge. Faced with these new obstacles, my team and I at neu events shifted from being solely event planners, to both planners and enforcers of the ever-changing coronavirus mandates. Read more

