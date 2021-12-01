Off the News: Remembering another fatal disease

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the world struggles to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems resonant to reflect upon an earlier public-health scourge that shook people worldwide 40 years ago. In June 1981, five cases of a rare pneumonia were reported in five men in Los Angeles, the start of AIDS in America.

Every year since 1988, on Dec. 1, World AIDS Day is held as a day to take action, fight prejudice and raise awareness about the fight against AIDS. While HIV continues to be a threat to people globally, what once was a death sentence is now treatable, thanks to science and medical breakthroughs. Some 33.2 million people worldwide are living with HIV/AIDS, including about 3,000 in Hawaii. To learn more, see worldaidsdayhawaii.org.

Keep or cancel Hanauma Bay spot

How rude. Don’t make a reservation and not show up. Not to a restaurant, not to a doctor’s office and certainly not to Hanauma Bay. At least have the courtesy to cancel.

Haunama Bay is a hot ticket, with reservations booked as soon as they’re offered. Those who reserve, then don’t show, are costing someone else the opportunity. So now nonresidents have to pay to hold a spot, $25 by credit card, which is the full cost of entry. Residents may not have to pay, but they should respect the reservation system as well. Have some class.