comscore Off the News: Remembering another fatal disease | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Remembering another fatal disease

  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 p.m.

As the world struggles to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems resonant to reflect upon an earlier public-health scourge that shook people worldwide 40 years ago. In June 1981, five cases of a rare pneumonia were reported in five men in Los Angeles, the start of AIDS in America. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Red Hill facility too big for Navy’s needs today; Keep stadium in Halawa; affordable housing, too; Mandating sprinklers cuts affordable homes

Scroll Up