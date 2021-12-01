comscore Editorial: Big ambitions for tiny houses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Big ambitions for tiny houses

  • Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.

‘Kauhale” in Hawaiian is a cluster of houses that together make a home — a family compound, a community. A perfect name for a new housing initiative, its first complex nearing completion in Kalaeloa, on Oahu’s west side. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Red Hill facility too big for Navy’s needs today; Keep stadium in Halawa; affordable housing, too; Mandating sprinklers cuts affordable homes

Scroll Up