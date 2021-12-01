comscore 151 WWII veterans are expected to attend event at Pearl Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • Elsie Rippin

  • <strong>Elsie Rippin: </strong> The 97-year-old was a machinist mate in the WAVES program on the mainland

  • Ralph Matsumoto

  • <strong>Ralph Matsumoto: </strong> The McKinley grad was a civilian witness to the attack and was later drafted into the Army

  • Jack Holder

  • <strong>Jack Holder: </strong> The Navy veteran saw bombs explode on Ford Island on Dec. 7, 1941

  • Frank Emond

  • <strong>Frank Emond: </strong> Now 103, the Navy veteran played French horn in the USS Pennsylvania band

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro will be the keynote speaker for the 80th anni­versary of the Pearl Harbor attack, an auspicious milestone that is planned to include a large number of aged survivors and World War II veterans — 151 total — despite the relentlessness of COVID-19. Read more

