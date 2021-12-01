151 WWII veterans are expected to attend event at Pearl Harbor
Elsie Rippin:
The 97-year-old was a machinist mate in the WAVES program on the mainland
Ralph Matsumoto:
The McKinley grad was a civilian witness to the attack and was later drafted into the Army
Jack Holder:
The Navy veteran saw bombs explode on Ford Island on Dec. 7, 1941
Frank Emond:
Now 103, the Navy veteran played French horn in the USS Pennsylvania band
