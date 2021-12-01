Holding periods start for 2 big-wave contests
JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 16
The holding period for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will run from today through Feb. 28. People watch large surf at Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore.
