Holding periods start for 2 big-wave contests

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 16 The holding period for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will run from today through Feb. 28. People watch large surf at Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 16

    The holding period for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will run from today through Feb. 28. People watch large surf at Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore.

The 2021-2022 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay will go on — that is, if waves and conditions meet the criteria during the holding period, which opens today and runs through Feb. 28, event organizer the Eddie Aikau Foundation announced on social media. In 2020 the holding period was canceled due to the coronavirus. Read more

