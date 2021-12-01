comscore Navy cuts access to aquifer at Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy cuts access to aquifer at Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke and Mark Ladao scocke@staradvertiser.com mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A resident raised his hand during a meeting Tuesday night held by the Navy to address the condition of the drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. About 100 people attended the meeting, which was held in the dark outside the Halsey Terrace Community Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A resident raised his hand during a meeting Tuesday night held by the Navy to address the condition of the drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. About 100 people attended the meeting, which was held in the dark outside the Halsey Terrace Community Center.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Expressing fear for his unborn child, an area resident Tuesday night held up a bottle of tap water that he believed to contain fuel from Red Hill during a meeting at Halsey Terrace Community Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Expressing fear for his unborn child, an area resident Tuesday night held up a bottle of tap water that he believed to contain fuel from Red Hill during a meeting at Halsey Terrace Community Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The Navy on Sunday quietly shut down its Red Hill shaft, which pulls water from the aquifer below, as military families around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam began to call in complaints about a fuel or chemical smell coming from their tap water. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Where can I renew my license on a Saturday?

Scroll Up