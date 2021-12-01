Navy cuts access to aquifer at Red Hill

By Sophie Cocke
and Mark Ladao scocke@staradvertiser.commladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:43 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A resident raised his hand during a meeting Tuesday night held by the Navy to address the condition of the drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. About 100 people attended the meeting, which was held in the dark outside the Halsey Terrace Community Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Expressing fear for his unborn child, an area resident Tuesday night held up a bottle of tap water that he believed to contain fuel from Red Hill during a meeting at Halsey Terrace Community Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.