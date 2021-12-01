comscore Santa Clara’s second half beats Hawaii basketball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Santa Clara’s second half beats Hawaii basketball team

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

In this paintball battle, Santa Clara splattered its way to a 70-58 men’s basketball victory over Hawaii at the Leavey Center in Santa Clara, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Moanalua tips Mililani in 5 sets to advance to OIA girls volleyball final against Kahuku

Scroll Up