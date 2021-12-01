Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

BOWLING

OIA: Individual and Team Championships, time TBA, at Schofield Bowl.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls Division I playoffs: Third-place—Kahuku/Kapolei loser vs. Mililani, to follow Division I fifth-place match, at Kapolei High. Fifth-place—Kalani/Waianae winner vs. Kaiser, to follow 3:30 p.m. Division II 3rd-place match, at Kapolei High.

OIA girls Division II playoffs: Third-place—Roosevelt vs. Radford, 3:30 p.m., at Kapolei High.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Point Loma at Hawaii

Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Point Loma at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls Division I playoffs: Final—

Kahuku/Kapolei winner vs. Moanalua, to follow Division II final, at Moanalua High.

OIA girls Division II playoffs: Final—Leilehua vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m., at Moanalua High.