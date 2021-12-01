Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe gym. PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe gym. BOWLING OIA: Individual and Team Championships, time TBA, at Schofield Bowl. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I playoffs: Third-place—Kahuku/Kapolei loser vs. Mililani, to follow Division I fifth-place match, at Kapolei High. Fifth-place—Kalani/Waianae winner vs. Kaiser, to follow 3:30 p.m. Division II 3rd-place match, at Kapolei High. OIA girls Division II playoffs: Third-place—Roosevelt vs. Radford, 3:30 p.m., at Kapolei High. THURSDAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Point Loma at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. PacWest women: Point Loma at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I playoffs: Final— Kahuku/Kapolei winner vs. Moanalua, to follow Division II final, at Moanalua High. OIA girls Division II playoffs: Final—Leilehua vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m., at Moanalua High. Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 1, 2021