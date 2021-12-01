comscore Wahine volleyball team getting set for Mississippi State’s fast-paced attack | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wahine volleyball team getting set for Mississippi State’s fast-paced attack

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  Hawaii middle blocker Sky Williams (8) experienced the NCAA Tournament in her freshman year, when the Wahine lost to Illinois in five sets.

    Hawaii middle blocker Sky Williams (8) experienced the NCAA Tournament in her freshman year, when the Wahine lost to Illinois in five sets.

The door swung open and a group of players hustled out of the gym and down a corridor. Read more

