Wahine volleyball team getting set for Mississippi State’s fast-paced attack
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:30 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii middle blocker Sky Williams (8) experienced the NCAA Tournament in her freshman year, when the Wahine lost to Illinois in five sets.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree