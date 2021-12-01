comscore Hawaii Warriors’ Darius Muasau and Khoury Bethley named All-MWC first team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Warriors’ Darius Muasau and Khoury Bethley named All-MWC first team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 20 UH's Khoury Bethley returned an interception against Colorado State in UH's final regular-season home game. Bethley led the team with five picks.

    JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 20

    UH’s Khoury Bethley returned an interception against Colorado State in UH’s final regular-season home game. Bethley led the team with five picks.

  GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 23 UH linebacker Darius Muasau returned an interception 75 yards for a touchown against New Mexico State. Muasau had a team-high seven sacks.

    GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 23

    UH linebacker Darius Muasau returned an interception 75 yards for a touchown against New Mexico State. Muasau had a team-high seven sacks.

On Tuesday morning, the University of Hawaii football team celebrated a season that it hopes has not yet ended. Read more

