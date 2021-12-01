Hawaii Warriors’ Darius Muasau and Khoury Bethley named All-MWC first team
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
- Updated 11:26 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 20
UH’s Khoury Bethley returned an interception against Colorado State in UH’s final regular-season home game. Bethley led the team with five picks.
GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 23
UH linebacker Darius Muasau returned an interception 75 yards for a touchown against New Mexico State. Muasau had a team-high seven sacks.
