Hawaii Warriors’ Darius Muasau and Khoury Bethley named All-MWC first team

On Tuesday morning, the University of Hawaii football team celebrated a season that it hopes has not yet ended.

It was announced during a team meeting that linebacker Darius Muasau and hybrid defender Khoury Bethley were named to the 2021 All-Mountain West’s first team. Multi-position player Calvin Turner and cornerback Cortez Davis were selected to the second team. Wideout Nick Mardner, left tackle Ilm Manning, left guard Micah Vanterpool, center Kohl Levao, and defensive end Jonah Laulu received honorable mention.

All but Turner, Davis and Levao are eligible to return to UH next year. Muasau was emphatic in announcing he would be back for his senior season in 2022. Bethley, a co-captain, said he probably will seek an NFL Draft projection but most likely “I’ll be coming back next year.”

(Meanwhile, running back Dae Dae Hunter announced on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Despite missing three games with a shoulder injury, Hunter led the Warriors with 651 yards, or 6.4 yards per carry.)

But coach Todd Graham indicated next year’s plans can wait until this year’s bowl situation is resolved. The 6-7 Warriors did not meet the bowl-eligibility requirement of a .500 or better regular-season record. There are 83 qualifying teams for the 82 bowl slots. The Warriors are first on the wait list if at least two qualifying teams decline bowl invitations.

Graham indicated the Warriors’ situation might gain clarity on Thursday. “Until we’re told ‘no’ … the good Lord’s in charge,” Graham said. “We’re still alive, and there’s still a possibility. We’ll see what happens,”

The Warriors made a late closing argument with victories over Colorado State in the Nov. 20 home finale against Colorado State and Saturday’s road rout of Wyoming. The Warriors scored a combined 88 points in the two games.

“I’m optimistic,” Graham said of the Warriors’ bowl hopes. “That’s the kind of person I am. I’m wanting one more game for them because we’re playing our best football right now. The thing I’ll remember about these seniors is how they finished. In life, you’re going to face adversity, you’re going to face challenges. To go and do what they did (in Wyoming), and not just in a place they hadn’t won in 30 years, (it was) how they won, (in) dominating fashion.”

There will be at least one bowl game for Turner, who was invited to participate in the Feb. 3 East-West Shrine Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Turner has played receiver, running back, wildcat quarterback and returner since transferring from Jacksonville in 2020. Turner was told he will play “a little bit of everywhere” in the all-star game. Turner said when he completes his NCAA career, he will train in South Florida ahead of the NFL Draft.

Graham said UH’s strength/conditioning coaches will help train — for free — this year’s departing seniors in advance of the NFL workouts and the draft. It is an offer he had made during his four previous head coaching jobs.

“You don’t have to go train by yourself,” Graham told UH’s draft-eligible players. “You don’t have to pay somebody to train you. We’re going to train you. The guys who want a chance to reach their dream of an opportunity at the next level, we’re going to prepare them mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually in every way to help them have that opportunity.”

Graham said he is hopeful UH can play host to two pro days — one in Manoa, another in California. “We’re trying to do everything we can to give our guys as many opportunities as we can.”

Meanwhile, Muasau and Bethley expressed gratitude in earning first-team honors. Muasau, a junior from Mililani, amassed 109 tackles, including a team-high seven sacks, in 13 regular-season games. Bethley, a junior from Chino, Calif., had 100 tackles, including 73 solo stops (10th nationally). Bethley, who plays the linebacker-safety position known as stud, also produced five interceptions (tied for the FBS lead), four sacks, three forced fumbles and six breakups.

Turner led the Warriors with 117.2 all-purpose yards per game. Davis is second nationally in passes defended — 18 breakups, one interception.