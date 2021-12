Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is the founding spirit of the East-West Center in danger?

Since its founding, the center has carefully nurtured an international reputation as a neutral, objective, balanced meeting place for people and ideas from East and West.

This idealistic flame has flickered before. But with the unprecedented appointment of a recently retired U.S. Army major general as its president, it may be in danger of going out (“Native Hawaiian trailblazer Suzanne Vares- Lum named East-West Center president,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 18).

Questions abound that need answers. Will the general’s management style fit an academic “think and do” tank? Will a career military officer with limited academic credentials and experience foster and protect academic freedom — including research and activities that may seem contrary to the immediate U.S. interests? What does the new president think about collaboration with institutions that undertake classified research or about taking money from the Defense Department?

Will the reputations of the research staff, visitors and alumni be tarnished by their association with an institution led by an ex-U.S. military officer?

Mark J. Valencia

Kaneohe

People who flee police cause bad outcomes

A few days ago I watched a local TV news story about police pursuits and never heard a single reference to the fundamental reason for them: namely, the failure of people to pull over and stop when directed to by the police. Fleeing a police stop is a criminal offense regardless of outcome, but like every instance of a bad outcome, it is the behavior of the pursued that initiates that outcome.

Concern for the innocent public is paramount, as in the consideration displayed when police contemplate shooting in a crowd.

Steps proposed to make safer criminal apprehension are welcomed, as in the case of strict guidelines covering pursuits. But don’t make it seem as though fleeing from traffic stops is not serious.

The news story’s message is, “Back off, police.” But where’s the outrage, condemnation, chastising and disgust at all those who flee?

Changing human behavior requires increased public attention and emphasis through citizen reducation as an aid in obtaining compliance.

Kenneth F. Nelson

Waipahu

Rittenhouse responded to rioting, destruction

Kyle Rittenhouse did not go out to kill anyone. In case people don’t remember, there was rioting, destruction and looting going on in Kenosha, Wis.

The people responsible for allowing all the violence to occur were the governor, mayor and the police for not maintaining law and order. Rittenhouse went to help protect people’s property, which government officials neglected to do.

Please don’t call him a vigilante. If adults had done what they were supposed to do, Rittenhouse would not have been there. Also, please don’t call the people who attacked Rittenhouse victims; they were not.

Shame on all the adults who condemned Rittenhouse. As the evidence revealed, it was a case of self-defense. This young man has more courage than all the adults put together who criticized him. Long live the Second Amendment. God bless America.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

Tourism leaders should speak out on Red Hill

For years it has seemed that the catastrophic disaster that could be caused by the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill fuel tanks leaking into our island’s primary sole-source aquifer was Oahu’s best-kept secret — or the one that people didn’t want to hear. For that reason I was relieved by the numerous honks from residents while sign-waving against the tanks recently at the intersection of Ala Moana and Atkinson with the Sierra Club of Hawaii and Hawaii Peace and Justice.

Then it occurred to me that if water is critical to human survival in the way that tourism is considered to be for Oahu’s economy, wouldn’t all tourism- related leaders and entities be freaking out by now about the tanks?

I haven’t noticed many, if any, joining us to demand that the tanks be retired and relocated. If you think the pandemic has been bad, just imagine how difficult it will be to do business when most of the island’s water will need to be shipped here — for decades.

Denise Boisvert-Jorgensen

Waikiki

Moving fuel tanks would be a better deal for Navy

The Navy will end up spending more money, time and materials upgrading its aircraft gas station at Red Hill than it would if it found a better location not over the aquifer and began an immediate incremental transfer to the new location. It isn’t just the tanks that have been problematic; the lines leading out have been leaking.

We are facing the melting of the Greenland and Antarctic ice caps, with the expected potential to raise sea level 220 feet (67 meters). When sea level rises and forces a move to higher ground, will the Navy be prepared for it? Judging from the way it is fighting to keep this archaic system working, I would say not in the slightest.

Dave Kisor

Pahoa

Crack down on thefts of catalytic converters

I think most citizens in our community know someone or have had the experience of their catalytic converters stolen off their cars, on the street, in their carports or driveways. In many ways it is like the copper thefts a few years ago.

What is being done about it? It is known there are local and offshore buyers. Law enforcement needs to get involved. These thefts are becoming epidemic.

Christian Smith

Kuliouou

