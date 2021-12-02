comscore Off the News: COVID data adjusted, but still good | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: COVID data adjusted, but still good

  • Today
  • Updated 6:22 p.m.

Greater accuracy in COVID-19 vaccination statistics is a positive development for the state Department of Health. Slightly less so is what that did to the actual numbers — the percentage of the total population to receive at least one shot was adjusted to 77% from an enviable 85.4%. Booster shots had been counted within the basic vaccination numbers; with those removed, our rate is lower. Read more

