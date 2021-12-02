Off the News: COVID data adjusted, but still good

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Greater accuracy in COVID-19 vaccination statistics is a positive development for the state Department of Health. Slightly less so is what that did to the actual numbers — the percentage of the total population to receive at least one shot was adjusted to 77% from an enviable 85.4%. Booster shots had been counted within the basic vaccination numbers; with those removed, our rate is lower. Read more

Greater accuracy in COVID-19 vaccination statistics is a positive development for the state Department of Health. Slightly less so is what that did to the actual numbers — the percentage of the total population to receive at least one shot was adjusted to 77% from an enviable 85.4%. Booster shots had been counted within the basic vaccination numbers; with those removed, our rate is lower. Still, we’re ahead of the national average of 70.2%.

We should take these numbers as a point of pride and keep pushing them upward.

Don’t wait, get that booster

Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good, health experts are saying, applying the saying to COVID-19 booster shots.

With the omicron variant of the virus popping up globally, some want to wait on an omicron booster.

The state Department of Health, though, says that would be a risky idea. Health Director Libby Char has counseled that waning immunity from vaccines should be countered, now. The change in guidance is the replacement of “may get a booster” with “should.” Little word, big difference.