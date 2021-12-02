comscore ‘Brother’ Joseph Dutton garners support for possible sainthood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Brother’ Joseph Dutton garners support for possible sainthood

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1955 Joseph Dutton

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1955

    Joseph Dutton

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has voted to support possible sainthood for “Brother” Joseph Dutton, who converted to Catholicism on his 40th birthday in 1883 and worked at the Hansen’s disease settlement at Kalaupapa for almost 45 years as penance for what he called his “degenerate decade” of hard drinking. Read more

Previous Story
Navy cuts access to aquifer at Red Hill

Scroll Up