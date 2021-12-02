comscore Honolulu Police Commission to be subject of city audit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Commission to be subject of city audit

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 <strong>“We are kind of surprised, but at the same time I think it’s a good thing. It identifies areas where we can improve.”</strong> <strong>Shannon Alivado</strong> <em>Chairwoman, Honolulu Police Commission</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    “We are kind of surprised, but at the same time I think it’s a good thing. It identifies areas where we can improve.”

    Shannon Alivado

    Chairwoman, Honolulu Police Commission

The Honolulu Police Commission’s policies and procedures will be the subject of a city audit, which the panel’s chairwoman welcomes as the next step in a series of reviews that have so far evaluated conduct of police officers and prosecuting attorneys. Read more

Previous Story
Navy cuts access to aquifer at Red Hill

Scroll Up