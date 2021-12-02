Honolulu Police Commission to be subject of city audit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Police Commission’s policies and procedures will be the subject of a city audit, which the panel’s chairwoman welcomes as the next step in a series of reviews that have so far evaluated conduct of police officers and prosecuting attorneys.

In the wake of the federal convictions in Hawaii’s largest corruption case involving former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katherine Kealoha, the City Council passed a resolution requesting the city auditor to conduct a performance audit of the Honolulu Police Department and the Department of Prosecuting Attorney’s policies and procedures related to employee misconduct.

Police commissioners were questioned during the audit of HPD, and had an indication that the auditor’s scrutiny would next turn their way.

“We are kind of surprised, but at the same time I think it’s a good thing,” said Chairwoman Shannon Alivado. “It identifies areas where we can improve. I look forward to allowing the auditor’s office to look at our process and give us feedback.”

Appointed by the mayor, the seven-member commission is responsible for hiring, evaluating and removing the police chief. Members also continually evaluate HPD’s policies and budget. Additionally, commissioners hear complaints from the public about the department or individual officers and prepare a report for HPD leadership.

The police commission received notice on Monday that it would be the subject of an audit.

“We will begin the audit by scheduling an entrance conference with you and pertinent staff from your office. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the audit process, timing, identification of key staff contacts, and access to applicable documents, files, and databases. We will contact your office shortly to schedule this meeting,” wrote Troy Shimasaki, acting city auditor, in a letter to the commission.

The city auditor delivered its report on HPD in December 2020, noting that “the department is generally responsive in identifying and correcting officer misconduct. However, the department could improve its policies, procedures, and training to prevent misconduct rather than punishing officers after-the-fact.”

During a commission meeting held Wednesday, HPD’s interim police chief, Rade Vanic, detailed department progress toward improvements.

“As a result of the audit … we do a pretty good job of investigating complaints, we do a good job at collecting data but we could do a lot better at using that data to figure out what is going on,” Vanic said. “So we can use that data to avoid future misconduct.”

In December 2020, a policy was amended to include an annual review and analysis of administrative and criminal complaints within a calendar year to be completed by March 31 of the following year.

“I think that all the recommendations made by the auditor will help … our department reduce misconduct and help (us) better serve the community,” said Vanic, in response to a question about whether he disagreed with any of the audit’s recommendations.

HPD’s human resources division is now in the process of creating a unit, staffed by civilian employees, who will gather and analyze a diverse array of performance metrics and perform audits of the department and officer activities.

Commissioners also approved a recommendation from the city’s corporation counsel to approve paying for the legal defense of three officers being sued for wrongful death in connection with the April 5 shooting death of of a 16-year-old crime spree suspect.

In August, District Court Judge William Domingo found that the prosecutor’s evidence did not support the murder and attempted murder charges sought by the prosecutor in the case of the shooting death.