Many Christmas trees already sold, but plenty still are available
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:41 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Parker Hong leaned over to smell a Christmas tree on sale at a fundraiser for the nonprofit Habilitat held at Central Union Church on Wednesday. He was with his father, Bob Hong.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Amanda Pruett was with her father, Hubert Pruett, as they searched for the perfect tree. Habilitat selling Christmas trees as a fundraiser for the 47th year. They are selling at Central Union Church and other locations while supplies last.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Parker Hong, had a tiny tree given to him by Habilitat workers. Habilitat selling Christmas trees as a fundraiser for the 47th year. They are selling at Central Union Church and other locations while supplies last.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Christina Sundling, working on the Central Union Church’s food distribution project, was surprised with a tree gifted to her from Habilitat. Habilitat selling Christmas trees as a fundraiser for the 47th year. They are selling at Central Union Church and other locations while supplies last.