Locations has announced the hiring of Daniel Brunt-Martel as a Realtor-associate. Brunt-Martel, who is from Montreal, holds the Green, Pricing Strategy Advisor and e-PRO Realtor designations. He will be based at the real estate company’s Diamond Head office.

Ballet Hawaii has announced the hiring of Kimi Sakuda Takazawa as its executive director. Takazawa most recently served as chief operating officer of ‘Olelo Community Media, Oahu’s community access provider. Ballet Hawaii has locations in Waipahu and at Dole Cannery in the old Pomaikai Ballrooms.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has announced the appointment of Elisia Flores to its board of directors. Flores will continue to serve as a director and audit committee chairperson of American Savings Bank, HEI’s wholly owned bank subsidiary. Flores also is the CEO and vice chair of the L&L restaurant franchise.

