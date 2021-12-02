Petroleum detected in water from Red Hill Elementary School
By Sophie Cocke
and Mark Ladao scocke@staradvertiser.com
mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:59 p.m.
VIDEO BY MARK LADAO
Hawaii military officials on Wednesday night addressed the concerns of area residents after petroleum product was detected in water samples taken at Red Hill Elementary School, which is connected to the Navy's water supply system.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Military personnel distributed water to families on Wednesday at The Halsey Terrace Community Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Military personnel and their families continued to voice their discontent at Wednesday’s town hall meeting at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Chapel regarding possible contamination of the Navy’s water system.