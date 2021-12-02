comscore Petroleum detected in water from Red Hill Elementary School | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Petroleum detected in water from Red Hill Elementary School

  • By Sophie Cocke and Mark Ladao scocke@staradvertiser.com mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY MARK LADAO

    Hawaii military officials on Wednesday night addressed the concerns of area residents after petroleum product was detected in water samples taken at Red Hill Elementary School, which is connected to the Navy's water supply system.

The state Department of Health on Wednesday detected petroleum product in water samples taken at Red Hill Elementary School, augmenting fears about widespread fuel contamination within the Navy’s water supply system that serves an estimated 93,000 people. Read more

