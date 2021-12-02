Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Point Loma at Hawaii

Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Point Loma at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls Division I playoffs: Final—

Kahuku vs. Moanalua, to follow

Division II final, at Moanalua High.

OIA girls Division II playoffs: Final—Leilehua vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m., at Moanalua High.

Friday

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic

Auditorium.

PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine at

Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Playoffs—Mililani vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m., at Farrington High.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; McKinley at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kaimuki at Farrington High, 7 p.m.

Softball

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Makules 12, Waipio 8

Action 18, Bad Company 3

Ho ‘O Ikaika 8, Firehouse 3

Lokahi 10, Zen 0

Fat Katz 23, Na Kahuna 12

Aikane 20, Hikina 4

Sportsmen 17, Xpress 11

Golden Eagles 10, Go Deep 0

Yankees 27, Islanders 11

Hui Ohana 21, P.H. Shipyard 4

Hawaiians 10, Na Pueo 8

Volleyball

BIIF

Wednesday

Varsity girls

Konawaena def. Parker 25-14, 22-6, 25-9

Soccer

MLS

Conference Finals

Western Conference

Saturday

At Providence Park, Portland, Ore.

Portland vs. Real Salt Lake, 1:30 p.m.

ILH

Wednesday

Junior varsity boys

Punahou Golf 7, Kamehameha White 0

‘Iolani 1, Punahou Blue 0

Tuesday

Junior varsity girls

Kamehameha Blue 3, Punahou Gold 1

‘Iolani 2, Kamehameha White 1