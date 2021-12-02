Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL PacWest men: Point Loma at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. PacWest women: Point Loma at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I playoffs: Final— Kahuku vs. Moanalua, to follow Division II final, at Moanalua High. OIA girls Division II playoffs: Final—Leilehua vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m., at Moanalua High. Friday BASKETBALL PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Playoffs—Mililani vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m., at Farrington High. OIA Division II: Waialua at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; McKinley at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kaimuki at Farrington High, 7 p.m. Softball Makua Ali‘i Wednesday Makules 12, Waipio 8 Action 18, Bad Company 3 Ho ‘O Ikaika 8, Firehouse 3 Lokahi 10, Zen 0 Fat Katz 23, Na Kahuna 12 Aikane 20, Hikina 4 Sportsmen 17, Xpress 11 Golden Eagles 10, Go Deep 0 Yankees 27, Islanders 11 Hui Ohana 21, P.H. Shipyard 4 Hawaiians 10, Na Pueo 8 Volleyball BIIF Wednesday Varsity girls Konawaena def. Parker 25-14, 22-6, 25-9 Soccer MLS Conference Finals Western Conference Saturday At Providence Park, Portland, Ore. Portland vs. Real Salt Lake, 1:30 p.m. ILH Wednesday Junior varsity boys Punahou Golf 7, Kamehameha White 0 ‘Iolani 1, Punahou Blue 0 Tuesday Junior varsity girls Kamehameha Blue 3, Punahou Gold 1 ‘Iolani 2, Kamehameha White 1 Previous Story Wahine sweep Big West awards as Van Sickle is top player, Ah Mow top coach while 3 others name first team Next Story Television and radio - Dec. 2, 2021