Wahine sweep Big West awards as Van Sickle is top player, Ah Mow top coach while 3 others name first team
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 27
Outside hitter and senior captain Brooke Van Sickle led the Wahine in kills (361), kill/set (3.80) and service aces (36). She was named the Big West’s Player of the Year.
COURTESY UH / OCT. 30
Kate Lang led the conference in assists/set (10.58) and was named freshman of the year.
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 27
Middle blocker Skyler Williams (8) had a hitting percentage of .324 with 180 kills.
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 12
Middle blocker Amber Igiede (3) led the Big West in blocks per set at 1.33 and hit .391.
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 27
Robyn Ah Mow was named Coach of the Year after leaing the Wahine to a title and 18-2 conference record.
-
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 12
UH outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle, far right, was pumped after a point against UC Irvine.
