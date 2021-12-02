Wahine sweep Big West awards as Van Sickle is top player, Ah Mow top coach while 3 others name first team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

SEATTLE >> Brooke Van Sickle learned early on the value of versatility.

The daughter of two former college volleyball players, Van Sickle spent her formative years in the sport honing each aspect of the game while coming up through the junior ranks in nearby Battle Ground, Wash.

“It did help that when I was growing up and played club that my parents were very adamant with me doing every skill,” Van Sickle said.

“My parents were, ‘you’re going to keep doing this … just try to be the best you can be at all the skills.’”

Van Sickle’s father, Gary, played for the UH’s men’s program and her mother, Lisa (Bragado), was a standout at Hawaii Pacific University and went on to play professionally in Argentina.

Over her years on the court and with her parents’ guidance, Brooke developed into an explosive leaper with a live arm at the net. Her back-row skills led to her signing with Oregon and she even spent time as a setter in her club days.

Now in her sixth year of college volleyball, Van Sickle’s all-around contributions helped fuel Hawaii’s charge to a second straight conference championship and earned her the Big West Player of the Year award on Wednesday.

“She does it all,” UH coach Robyn Ah Mow said. “She hits, she blocks, she serves, makes aces, passes, plays defense. I think that’s a fitting award for her.”

Van Sickle, a senior outside hitter, was among four Rainbow Wahine players named to the All-Big West first team and Ah Mow earned her second Coach of the Year honor.

UH middle blockers Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams and setter Kate Lang joined Van Sickle on the all-conference list. Lang was also named to the Big West’s All-Freshman team.

Their production helped the Rainbow Wahine (21-7) earn a 28th consecutive berth in the NCAA Tournament and the trip brought Van Sickle back to her home state this week. UH faces Mississippi State (25-5) in a first-round match on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena on the University of Washington campus.

While Van Sickle took the top conference honor, she recognized the collective effort the award represents.

“No one can get awards without everyone else around them,” she said. “Volleyball’s a six-man sport, it’s not a one-person sport. You definitely need everyone.”

Van Sickle was originally recruited to Oregon as a libero, but was soon contributing as a hitter as well. After three years in Eugene, including a redshirt year necessitated by a knee injury, she transferred to UH in 2019 and was an All-Big West honorable mention selection as a junior.

Her senior season was delayed a year when the Big West canceled the 2020-21 indoor season, and Van Sickle emerged as a focal point for the Wahine at various spots on the court this season.

She led the Big West in points per set (4.56) and ended the regular season second in the conference with 3.80 kills and 0.38 aces per set. She enters the NCAA Tournament hitting .272. Defensively, she’s second on the team with 3.23 digs per set and — at 5 feet 9 — ranks third on the team in blocking with 59 total.

“I was definitely just happy to be able to help in any aspect,” Van Sickle said.

Once she finishes playing — perhaps overseas or on the beach circuit — Van Sickle envisions making Hawaii home.

“I love it in Hawaii and I’m super grateful to have this opportunity,” she said.

Focus on the middle

Led by Igiede and Williams, the Rainbow Wahine posed most formidable block in the Big West.

Igiede, a sophomore, led the conference with 1.33 blocks per set in league play and ranked second with a .391 hitting percentage. Williams, a senior, averaged just under a block per set while hitting .347 in Big West matches.

“This year was just another level for them,” Ah Mow said of Igeide and Williams, who repeated as first-team selections.

Ah Mow noted the role of UH’s passing in allowing the middles to thrive and attributed their production at the net to their presence on the floor.

“I think being very vocal is one of the big things for middles,” Ah Mow said. “I think they both communicate with the setter very well which makes for a very successful middle.”

Setting the pace

Lang took over full-time setting duties at the start of UH’s Big West schedule and averaged a league-high 10.58 assists per set overall and 11.54 in the conference season. She ran an attack that finished second in the conference at .272. She also averaged 2.93 digs per set, good for third on the team, and posted 11 double-doubles.

“She’s come a long way since the beginning of the year,” Ah Mow said. “She figured it out and stayed with it and has been consistent. Her level of play is only going to get better.”

Sharing the load

Ah Mow was named co-Coach of the Year in 2019 and she credited this season’s honor to the shared labor among the three-person coaching staff.

When associate coach Angelica Ljungqvist returned to Sweden late in the summer, Nick Castello was hired just before the start of practice to join Kaleo Baxter as an assistant coach. The staff also took on more duties than usual this season without a Director of Operations on staff. Ah Mow also mentioned the contributions of trainer Renae Shigemura and volunteer equipment coordinator James “Jimbo” Buccella in keeping the team moving forward.

“It’s a big award knowing we only have three people on staff,” said Ah Mow, who has a 60-8 Big West record over four seasons. “For Kaleo and Nick, they just work. Doing the video, coming into the gym and sweating, having to hit balls, having to dig balls. It’s a great award and it’s thanks to them.”

NCAA Volleyball Tournament

At Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle

Hawaii (21-7) vs. Mississippi State (25-5)

>> When: Friday, 2 p.m.

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM

>> Online: ESPN+ (subscription required)

BIG WEST WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL AWARDS

Player of the Year: Brooke Van Sickle, Hawaii

Freshman of the Year: Michelle Ohwobete, UC Santa Barbara

Coach of the Year: Robyn Ah Mow, Hawaii

All-Big West First Team

Seleisa Elisaia, S, Jr., CSU Bakersfield

Rowan Ennis, MB, Sr., UC Santa Barbara

Amber Igiede, MB, So., Hawaii

Katie Kennedy, OH, So., Long Beach State

Kate Lang, S, Fr., Hawaii

Onye Ofoegbu, MB, So., UC Irvine

Michelle Ohwobete, OH, Fr., UC Santa Barbara

Josephine Ough, MB, Jr., UC Davis

Macall Peed, L, So., UC Santa Barbara

Tommi Stockham, OH, Fr., Cal Poly

Joy Umeh, OH, So., UC Irvine

Olivia Utterback, OH, Fr., UC Davis

Brooke Van Sickle, OH, Sr., Hawaii

Kashauna Williams, OH, Jr., Long Beach State

Skyler Williams, MB, Sr., Hawaii

Deni Wilson, MB, So., UC Santa Barbara

Honorable mention

Brooke Boiseau (CSU Bakersfield), Julia Crawford (Cal State Fullerton), Peyton Dueck (Cal Poly), Tallulah Froley (UC Santa Barbara), Hayley McCluskey (CSU Bakersfield), Emily McDaniel (UC San Diego), Ava McInnes (UC San Diego), Taylor Orshoff (Cal State Northridge), Meredith Phillips (Cal Poly), Elizabeth Schuster (Cal State Fullerton).

All-Freshman team

Abrielle Bross, OH, UC Santa Barbara; Peyton Dueck, L/DS, Cal Poly; Kate Lang, S, Hawaii; Emily McDaniel, MB, UC San Diego; Ava McInnes, OH, UC San Diego; Michelle Ohwobete, OH, UC Santa Barbara; Oiliva Utterback, OH, UC Davis.