What was the origin and purpose of the Kupu ‘Aina Corps?

The Kupu ‘Aina Corps was our best effort to help people who needed it at a high point of the unemployment crisis in 2020. Hawaii had unprecedented unemployment; one of the worst in the United States per capita. People were struggling and we didn’t know when it would end.

Since 2007, Kupu has been running programs for young adults, placing them in internships, fellowships and other opportunities to get experience in natural resources and sustainability-related fields. We felt like our systems and experience could be put to use, helping hard-working unemployed people support their families and weather the crisis that was in front of us.

When the state decided it was going to run a displaced worker training and employment program, our feeling was that we could help, and apply our existing infrastructure to create some meaningful impact. Especially as our state aims to meet important sustainability goals, we felt programs like this could help to ensure the workforce necessary to grow these sectors developed in Hawaii.

Thanks to the hard work of our participants and host sites, the results were tremendous: 1 in 3 participants reported that they found long-term employment at the end of the program, and 6 in 10 were either employed, moving on to higher education, or pursuing a paid national service opportunity with Kupu.

In other words, Kupu ‘Aina Corps not only helped people in a time of need; it helped them put themselves on a better pathway for the long term.

Besides the $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, what are the funding sources for Kupu?

The state of Hawaii is the primary funder of the Kupu ‘Aina Corps. This, however, is about 75% of the total cost of the program. The second largest source of funding are the host sites that will have the benefit of hosting a Kupu ‘Aina Corps-member for the next year. We are asking them to pay $12,000 per full-time participant and $6,000 per half-time participant.

This is a great deal for those host sites: their contribution is about one-fourth of the true cost of a Kupu ‘Aina Corps member. In return, we are asking them to provide a safe, nurturing, developmental environment for the participants.

Finally, this program is possible because of a number of amazing donors within our community who contributed to the Kupu ‘Aina Corps. Their investment in the Kupu ‘Aina Corps makes it possible for Kupu to offer the program at a reasonable cost.

What kind of work are you hiring to do? What are the priority projects?

We are hiring for various positions in sustainability-related fields. Employers can be nonprofit, for-profit, or government, as long as the work is sustainability-focused.

The specific fields we are looking for are sustainable agriculture, natural resource management and renewable energy. But we are also looking for other fields that contribute to a healthy environment, including cultural resource management.

We have a detailed list of the types of positions available on our website and encourage anyone who is interested to visit www.kupuhawaii.org/aina.

How does doing this work affect the crew? What do they gain?

This program is a way for people who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to better themselves professionally. Beyond providing a job, whether this is the first time they are working in a green job or not, participating in Kupu ‘Aina Corps will give them experience in a field that gives back to the ‘aina we love so much.

Many of these jobs will help to fortify our state’s capacity to combat climate change impacts while also developing the next generation green workforce for Hawaii. The work will allow individuals to do something that is meaningful while also advancing themselves personally.

Each individual will be paid ($14 per hour, starting), receive benefits and participate in training to develop transferable skills — and participants also have the opportunity to earn college credits. This is really a unique opportunity as most individuals end up in debt while pursuing education.

Also, thanks to a partnership with Arizona State University, through this program an individual can also advance their education for only about $3,000 for a year’s worth of credits.

What’s your takeaway lesson from your time with Kupu?

People have amazing potential, and nothing uncovers this like service to land and community. Our entire model is based on the premise that if given the chance, people will choose to care for the environment, community and those around them, and many will find their calling in a career that enables them to live their values. Kupu has been successful because of many hands working together with aloha.

It is because of these partnerships, that aim toward a common goal of catalytic change, that we are able to begin to see shifts to the status quo and find ways to create opportunities to better mankind and our Earth when we face even the most extreme adversity.

THE BIO FILE

>> Title: Co-founder and CEO of Kupu and Pono Pacific

>> Education: Punahou School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

>> Family: Husband to his best friend, Julianna Rapu Leong, and father to four wonderful children

>> Community affiliations: Obama Foundation Fellow, Omidyar Fellow and board member of Metro Honolulu YMCA, Hawai‘i Sea Grant, Alexander & Baldwin and Island Insurance.

>> Interesting fact: Born and raised in Hawaii and grew up in Nuuanu. He got interested in this work because of his experience in conservation at a young age, and also was involved in the state’s Youth Conservation Corps while in high school. This spurred his passion for the protection of Hawaii’s natural resources as well as empowering next-generation leaders.