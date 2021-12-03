Off the News: Joseph Dutton on sainthood track

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Service to the isolated residents of the Hansen’s disease colony at Kalaupapa remains among the most selfless acts in Hawaii history. Joseph Dutton’s possible canonization reminds us of this legacy of sacrifice.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has voted to advance the cause of sainthood for “Brother” Dutton, a layman who served alongside Father Damien DeVeuster and Sister Marianne Cope, two others elevated to sainthood after decades of work on Molokai. Even among non-Catholics, this recognition warms the soul.

Auditing the Police Commission

Letting the light shine in is always a good idea, so news of a planned Honolulu Police Commission audit is welcome. Chairwoman Shannon Alivado called it “a good thing,” a cooperative stance that should enable a fruitful quest for information.

The commission has not always fulfilled its mission to represent the public interest and was too chummy with police back in the days of former Chief Louis Kealoha. Ideally the probe will uncover what went wrong then — and whether that’s been fixed.