Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Joseph Dutton on sainthood track

Service to the isolated residents of the Hansen’s disease colony at Kalaupapa remains among the most selfless acts in Hawaii history. Joseph Dutton’s possible canonization reminds us of this legacy of sacrifice. Read more

