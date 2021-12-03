comscore Facts of the Matter: Atmospheric rivers form with a boost from the vast Pacific Ocean | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter: Atmospheric rivers form with a boost from the vast Pacific Ocean

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Associated Press / Nov. 12 A visitor to Snoqualmie Falls in Snoqualmie, Wash., captures the gushing water on video as storms caused by the Pineapple Express atmospheric river hit Washington and Oregon.

    A visitor to Snoqualmie Falls in Snoqualmie, Wash., captures the gushing water on video as storms caused by the Pineapple Express atmospheric river hit Washington and Oregon.

The Pineapple Express, a local name for the atmospheric disturbance that drenches the U.S. West Coast, is one of several atmospheric rivers, a relatively narrow region in the atmosphere that is responsible for most of the horizontal transport of water vapor outside the tropics. Read more

