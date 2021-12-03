Honolulu City Lights returns this weekend

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Hale will open this weekend for the annual Honolulu City Lights celebration, which was conducted only on a drive-by basis in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Honolulu Hale will open this weekend for the annual Honolulu City Lights celebration, which was conducted only on a drive-by basis in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Sunday, the public will once again be able to stroll through the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds to take in festive displays, including the iconic, 21-foot-tall Shaka Santa, which has been part of the festivities since 1989. The figure sits atop the Hono­lulu Hale fountain with Tutu Mele, which made its first appearance in 1994.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi will host the annual tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but the event is not open to the public. There will be no public workers electric light parade as in years past, and the holiday wreath contest and photos with Santa also will not be happening this year.

“This is my first Honolulu City Lights while serving as mayor, and I am grateful to bring our families and community together for this treasured holiday season tradition,” Blangiardi said.

“COVID-19 has made the past year especially challenging; however, with the continued support from our community, we have made tremendous strides that allow us to look forward to 2022 with renewed hope.”

The displays will be open daily from 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. through Jan. 2.

Kiele Amundson, events manager at the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts, was glad the city’s COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed so Honolulu City Lights could brighten the holidays for locals and visitors.

“Just planning for this event has been a bit challenging because it was on again, it was off again, it was on again based on the restrictions,” she said. “We are so glad that the mayor has loosened restrictions a bit so that the community can actually enjoy Honolulu holidays again this year.”

Inside the Honolulu Hale courtyard, the annual Christmas tree displays will be open to the public beginning Monday. Each Christmas tree has been decorated by a city department according to this year’s theme, “Olakino Maika‘i,” or “Good Health.”

City employees had from Thanksgiving week until Thursday to decorate their trees; a winner will be announced today.

Those who want to attend Honolulu City Lights will not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, but masks will be required. The city will limit the number of people viewing the Honolulu Hale courtyard displays at one time, which could create delays during peak periods.

“It’s such a beautiful time, and I think people are ready to just venture out and enjoy,” Amundson said. “It’s definitely not the parade or the block party from years past, but hopefully, next year it’ll make a comeback.”

‘Olelo Community Media will livestream the opening ceremony, including the tree lighting and live entertainment, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on channel 53 and on the ‘Olelo Facebook page and ‘OleloNet at olelo.org, and through its mobile app.