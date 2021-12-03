comscore Omicron variant has reached Oahu, officials confirm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Omicron variant has reached Oahu, officials confirm

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

    Hawaii Department of Health State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble on Thursday announced the first confirmed case of the omicron variant has been detected in Hawaii.

The state Department of Health on Thursday announced that the first confirmed case of the omicron variant has been detected in Hawaii.

