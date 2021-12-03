Omicron variant has reached Oahu, officials confirm
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:24 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Hawaii Department of Health State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble on Thursday announced the first confirmed case of the omicron variant has been detected in Hawaii.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree